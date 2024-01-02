2024 holidays: book a trip to the happiest country in Europe

Land of Guinness is happiest European country to visit, according to a new survey

If you’re thinking about booking your 2024 holidays then a new survey has revealed a frontrunner

We’d usually choose a holiday by looking at the weather, attractions or feasibility of visiting a country, but why not judge on happiness levels?

Ireland is the country to visit with the best quality of life, according to a new survey by Dailybase which also revealed the top 10 European destinations for happiness.

Norway came second, with the Netherlands, Luxembourg and the UK in the third, fourth and fifth positions. Poland is sixth and Switzerland seventh, with Iceland, Germany and Denmark rounding out the 10 destinations.

The countries were measured according to criteria including unemployment rate, access to healthcare, cost of living, and salary.

In winning territory Ireland, there’s a divorce rate of just 0.6 per 1,000 people and salaries are 354% higher than the European average.

“This data presents not only the diversity of experiences across Europe, but also the individual factors that contribute to quality of life,” says Daniël de Voer, editor of Dailybase, “Everyone has different ideas as to what constitutes happiness, but this research provides a fascinating insight into which of Europe’s countries have the best quality of life.”

