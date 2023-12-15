Interiors trends 2024: From Peach Fuzz to Minimaluxe

The 1 Hotel in Mayfair is a champion of minimaluxe

Another year is almost over and that means it’s time to redecorate your entire home again to fit in with the whims of interior designers and paint manufacturers. We have rounded up some of the top interiors trends 2024 with ideas on how to incorporate them into your home.

PEACH FUZZ

This year’s Pantone colour of the year is… Peach Fuzz! The slightly ludicrous annual award for a shade of paint is presented as if it offers some deep insight into the psyche of the nation. According to Pantone the colour is “Subtly sensual… a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of kindness and tenderness, communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration.”

It’s a similar spiel to that surrounding Millennial Pink, which rose to ubiquity and then ridicule in the min 2010s, when a softer approach to design was replacing the more in-your-face ethos that typified the decade before.

“Peach Fuzz is a warm and cosy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others or for enjoying a moment of stillness and the feeling of sanctuary this creates,” continues Pantone. “It inspires belonging, recalibration, and an opportunity for nurturing, conjuring up an air of calm, offering us a space to be, feel, and heal and to flourish. An idea as much as a feeling… it awakens our senses to the comforting presence of tactility and cocooned warmth.”

While this sounds like the kind of sentence spewed out by a rogue AI in the moments before it gains sentience and unleashes the nukes, the colour itself is actually pretty nice and would look great in an airy dining room.

WARM NEUTRALS

Following on from Peach Fuzz is a more general interiors trends 2024 is for warmer, cosier colours in interior design. Where once Paris Grey ruled supreme, now you’d be better off painting your bedroom a nice clay brown. Terracotta is another alternative to the usual magnolia or – don’t even think it – white. With working from home still commonplace, people are instinctively drawn towards shades that evoke natural environments and promote calm. The 1 Hotel, newly opened in Mayfair but with outposts in New York and Miami, was an early influence on this trend, with live moss walls in its rooms, and fixtures and fittings made often from natural, untreated wood. Such colour schemes bring a sense of calm, and also welcome the outside in, which is a welcome move, especially in London where outside space is rare.

BARE PINE

Speaking of bare wood… pine is all the rage in both furniture and fixtures. A bare pine kitchen says you aren’t swayed by the foibles of interior design, while also hinting that you actually care very much about the foibles of interior design. It’s a nod to minimalism that also acts as a statement, creating a relaxed vibe that will gel perfectly with your Peach Fuzz dining room. In terms of furniture, you could bring in pine pieces from shelving units to designer chairs. Trust us, pretty soon we’ll all be pining for pine.

HIDDEN STORAGE

As the rental crisis continues and mortgage rates make buying a house impossible for many, increasingly affluent people are being crammed into ever smaller homes. Aided by the rise and rise of TikTok DIY, people are coming up with ingenious solutions to cram in their belongings. Ripping out under-stair cupboards and installing roller shelves is one such viral idea, while installing kitchen cabinet-style hanging cupboards along the top of walls in rooms that are not your kitchen is another space-saving hack.

Making use of vertical space is key here – go home and examine all the lovely space above your head and imagine the things you could store there.

MAXIMALISM

Incorporating a mix of design styles, maximalism has been the cluttered-but-fabulous follow-on movement from the pervasive minimalism of the noughties. Barely an inch of wall space left spare, contrasting shapes and colours – Maximalism invites an eccentric approach to interior design.

MINIMALUXE

On the other hand, one of the key interiors trends 2024 is minimaluxe, a refined form of minimalism that celebrates fine design and materials. The new suites at Claridge’s hotel reflect this, all Scandi-influenced pieces displaying soft curves, made with light, bright-coloured materials with plenty of empty space in the room to let signature pieces stand out. The trend could be the death knell for the coffee-coloured sofas that have been so popular for so long.

“A lot of people are paring back to what’s essential, and seeking out the chic design elements found in high-tech minimalism of the 90s,” according to Shannon Niehenke, founder of Narrative Design Studio, speaking to Livingetc.