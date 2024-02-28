Saudi Arabia’s PIF beefs up tennis presence with major ATP partnership

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 29: Arthur Fils of France hits a smash in his second round robin match against Fabio Cobolli of Italy during day two of the Next Gen ATP Finals at King Abdullah Sports City on November 29, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia has underlined its determination to become a major player in tennis by agreeing a series of deals between its Public Investment Fund and the men’s ATP Tour.

The PIF is to be the official naming partner of the ATP rankings and a sponsor of five high-profile events, including Indian Wells.

Masters events in Miami, Madrid and Beijing will also join the ATP Next Gen Finals, which is held in Jeddah, under the PIF partnership banner.

The move will increase speculation that Saudi Arabia has big plans for the sport, amid suggestions that it could seek to set up a “super-tour” in partnership with the four Grand Slams.

It has already become a major force in golf, through its bankrolling of the LIV Golf League and the Aramco Team Series, football, as owners of Newcastle United in the Premier League and a handful of Saudi Pro League clubs, and boxing, by staging a series of blockbuster cards featuring Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and other stars.

“The ATP partnership forms part of PIF’s broader sponsorship platform, investing in people, projects and partnerships with an emphasis on the brand’s four pillars: inclusivity, sustainability, youth and technology,” a press release confirming the partnership read.

Saudi Arabia announced this month that it will stage a new tennis tournament, the 6 Kings Slam featuring Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, in Riyadh later this year.

Rumours persist that the women’s tour could move its end-of-year WTA Finals to the kingdom, despite opposition from some players.

The WTA and ATP have held talks about pooling their broadcast and commercial rights in a move designed to fend off a Saudi takeover of tennis, but it is unclear where this development leaves those discussions.