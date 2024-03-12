Saudi Arabia bid $1bn to combine men’s and women’s tennis tours

Tennis could be the next sport to fall into the arms of Saudi Arabia after discussions at Indian Wells this week reportedly included a $1bn take-it-or-leave-it offer from the state backed Public Investment Fund which would see the men’s and women’s tours merged.

The reports, in the Telegraph, suggest that ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi asked the Masters Tournaments to stay behind for a discussion once the four grand slams had left a meeting about the Premium Tour, another proposal for tennis which would see a heightened circuit with equal prize money.

The deal from the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, which have recently seen moves for Premier League club Newcastle United and the overall control of golf with a merger of the PGA and DP World tours and the LIV Golf League.

Saudi Arabia season opener?

PIF’s biggest benefit is said to be the hosting of a Masters 1000 tournament – the highest ranked tournaments outside of grand slams – as a season curtain raiser.

But this idea was reportedly shot down by Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley with the nation currently hosting the United Cup at the start of the calendar year before Melbourne hosts the season’s first grand slam.

The deal is also said to be time sensitive, with a 90-day expiration period attached.

Gaudenzi was in Riyadh at the start of the season while missing the Australian Open in January.

The four grand slams – Australian, French and US opens and Wimbledon – are not currently part of the deal.

All England Club’s new chair Debbie Jevans is said to be in favour of the 16-event Premium Tour that has been discussed for a number of months.

Indian Wells is seen by many as an unofficial Grand Slam and is often targeted by the world’s best and brightest players ahead of the clay season which leads into the French Open at Roland Garros.