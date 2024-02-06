6 Kings Slam: Djokovic and Nadal sign up as Saudi Arabia launches new tennis event

Djokovic and Alcaraz are among the players signed up for the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia this year

Saudi Arabia has made another major move in professional tennis by announcing a new tournament, the 6 Kings Slam, featuring Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Newly-crowned Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, former US Open winner Daniil Medvedev and Danish rising star Holger Rune have also signed up to play the event.

The first 6 Kings Slam will take place in Riyadh on unspecified dates in October this year, raising the prospect of a clash with Masters 1000 tournaments in Shanghai and Paris.

It comes just weeks after 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal was named an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation.

Read more ATP and WTA Tours take first step towards joining businesses in talks with CVC

“After some other tennis players have done so, I am very excited to play for the first time in Riyadh,” said the Spaniard.

World No1 Djokovic and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz both played in Saudi Arabia in December last year in the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup exhibition event.

“I am excited to return to Riyadh and play in front of all my Saudi fans,” said Djokovic.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, said: “I’m very happy to come back to Riyadh to show the best of my game.”

Nadal’s involvement in 6 Kings Slam suggests he will delay his retirement from tennis until October at least, having previously announced his plan to quit in 2024.

Nadal will also be part of the inaugural 6 Kings Slam

Saudi Arabia has become an increasing presence in tennis over recent years and has made the men’s and women’s tours wary the Kingdom could launch its own circuit, as it has with LIV Golf.

It hosted the men’s Next Gen ATP Finals for the best young talent on the tour last year and has been rumoured as a venue for future WTA Finals.