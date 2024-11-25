Alcaraz to play at Queen’s ahead of Wimbledon in 2025

Reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will return to Queen’s Club in 2025 as he looks to win the British grass season curtain raiser for the second time in three years.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will return to Queen’s Club in 2025 as he looks to win the British grass season curtain raiser for the second time in three years.

The Spaniard was victorious in West Kensington in 2023 but failed to secure victory earlier this year when he was beaten by Britain’s Jack Draper.

Queen’s Club is seen as the ideal preparation tournament for the Wimbledon grand slam, which Alcaraz won in both 2023 and 2024, beating Novak Djokovic in the final both times.

“I can’t wait to get back on the grass at The Queen’s Club next summer,” 21-year-old Alcaraz said. “Lifting the title two years ago is what gave me the belief to go on and win Wimbledon for the first time, so it always means a lot to compete there.

“I love playing in front of the fans in London, the LTA puts on a great event, and I hope I can have another successful summer in the UK.”

Added Alcaraz: “It would be amazing to join players like [Andy] Murray, [Feliciano] Lopez, [Andy] Roddick and others in winning this title multiple times and I’m confident that I can achieve that.”

The championships will have a new sponsor in 2025 after car marketplace Cinch chose not to renew amid a scaling down of sports partnership investment.

The Lawn Tennis Association told City AM earlier this year that they were in talks for a £5m-a-year deal for the championships, which will include a women’s competition for the first time in 2025.

“We are in the market now for a new partner to obviously work on both weeks, the female and the male weeks, at Queen’s,” LTA head of commercial partnerships Gary Stewart told City A.M. in June.

“We’ve got about 20 brands that we’ve been speaking to, some a little bit more advanced than others… with a view of trying to get this all signed, sealed and delivered and contracted by September. That’s my goal.

“We are just really excited to deliver a first-class event for the ladies, the first time in over 50 years that this level of tournament has been in London.

“It’s really exciting for the brand that we work with, that part of that narrative and that story about bringing world-class tennis back to London, at the iconic Queen’s Club.

“We know that the range of £4m-£5m, we know that’s robust. We can back that up with evidence.”

Winners since Covid-19

Year Winner Runner-Up Score 2024 Tommy Paul Lorenzo Musetti 6–1, 7–6 2023 Carlos Alcaraz Alex de Minaur 6–4, 6–4 2022 Matteo Berrettini Filip Krajinović 7–5, 6–4 2021 Matteo Berrettini Cameron Norrie 6–4, 6–7, 6–3



