Saudi Arabia’s PIF extends sponsorship of Aramco Team Series in women’s golf

The PIF is to remain presenting partner of the Aramco Team Series for another three years (Image: LET)

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has announced an extension of its sponsorship of the Aramco Team Series in women’s golf.

The PIF will be presenting partner for the Aramco Team Series for a further three years, while its non-profit organisation the FII Institute has also signed a strategic partnership with the string of tournaments on the Ladies European Tour.

It comes on the eve of the London leg of the Aramco Team Series, which is due to take place at Centurion Club in St Albans this weekend.

“We are delighted that FII is becoming a strategic partner from the Aramco Team Series – Riyadh onwards, bringing more discussions and investment into women’s golf through this partnership,” said Alexandra Armas, chief executive of the Ladies European Tour.

“This will undoubtedly support the continued momentum within our sport, with the potential to increase purses and services for our talented athletes. It’s an exciting time for women’s golf and the global sports scene.”

PIF has invested heavily in sports properties in recent years, leading a takeover of Newcastle United and bankrolling the disruptor LIV Golf League to the tune of $2bn.

The FII Institute’s partnership with the Aramco Team Series will see it stage business-themed events around tournaments.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the FII Institute, a leading international business platform that will elevate the status of the Aramco Team Series,” said Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi.

“Through unique offerings such as seminars, roundtable discussions, and thought leadership panels, we hope to redefine the way business is conducted in the realm of sports.”

Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute, said the partnership “aligns with our mission of impacting humanity by building inclusive platforms for international dialogue, knowledge-sharing and partnership in a variety of sectors, including the ever-evolving world of sport, and golf in particular.

“The collaboration provides an excellent platform for business networking, connecting key thought leaders, and forging new relationships. Together, we will revolutionise how sport and business intersect.”