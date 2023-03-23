Miami Open tennis: Murray seventh Brit out before second round in Sunshine State

Andy Murray became the seventh Brit to crash out of the Miami Open before the second round in Florida yesterday after losing in the first round in the Sunshine State. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Andy Murray became the seventh Brit to crash out of the Miami Open before the second round in Florida yesterday after losing in the first round in the Sunshine State.

The Scot fell 6-4 7-5 in straight sets to Serbian Dusan Lajovic in Miami on Wednesday evening having reached the third round of Indian Wells earlier this month – where he lost to fellow Briton Jack Draper.

Murray’s defeat in Florida makes him the seventh Brit to lose at the major ATP/WTA event – fourJodi of the six fell in the qualifiers.

Brit flops?

Harriet Dart beat Katie Swan in her first qualifier before losing to Lesia Tsurenko 7-6 7-2 yesterday.

Jodie Burrage began the qualifiers with a 6-1 6-3 win over Italian seed Sara Errani before feeling in three sets to Katherine Sebov of Canada.

Former British No1 Heather Watson fell 6-1 6-1 to Karolina Muchova in the qualifiers before Emma Raducanu fell in the first round.

British No1 women’s tennis player Raducanu lost in three sets to Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

The duo – both former US Open champions as teenagers – met in the round of 128 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

The Canadian beat the Briton 6-3 3-6 6-2 and it’s set to be the last time fans see Raducanu on the WTA Tour until the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart in mid-April.

“Emma played amazingly, she’s an incredible player and I have a lot of respect for her,” said Andreescu, who will play Maria Sakkari in round two.

Kyle Edmund also lost yesterday, 7-5 7-5 to Wu Yubing.

Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie play their round of 64 matches tomorrow.