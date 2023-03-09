Raducanu may pull out of her Indian Wells opener tonight with injury

British No1 women’s tennis star Emma Raducanu could pull out of her Indian Wells opener tonight with a wrist injury. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old is due to be on court this evening – around 8:15pm – against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic.

The Brit – who won the US Open in 2021 – trained with wrist strapping, however.

“The same issue that I had last year has started to flare back up.

“I’ve definitely been managing my load. It’s something that has just come back, so I am trying to be as cautious as possivle.

“I am going to do everything I can to be there.

“I think we always play through pain and it’s just a matter of how much you can take – I am looking forward to hopefully being out there.”

Raducanu has played just four matches this season due to a number of injuries.

In last night’s action, Alexander Bublik lost in straight 6-4 6-4 sets to Wu Tung-lin while Jordan Thompson beat Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Indian Wells takes place every year in California and is seen by many as the unofficial fifth Grand Slam of the tennis calendar.