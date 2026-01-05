Andy Murray’s luxury hotel returns to profit after losing over £1m

Sir Andy Murray's hotel has made a profit for the first time since 2022. Getty.

The five-star hotel owned by Sir Andy Murray returned to profit during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

The firm behind Cromlix Hotel, which is located near the two-time Wimbledon champion’s hometown of Dunblane in Scotland, has posted a profit of £193,379 for the year to 31 March, 2025.

The profit has been confirmed in new accounts filed with Companies House and is the hotel’s first since the £416,442 it achieved in the 12 months to the end of March 2022.

Since then it has reported losses of £919,572 and £369,045 in successive years.

Sir Andy Murray bought Cromlix Hotel for almost £2m in 2013.

The accounts have been made public as the hotel shut its doors on 4 January as work gets underway on two new restaurants.

The plans also include a new wellness facility and three suites.

The hotel is expected to reopen in May.

Sir Andy Murray’s hotel rakes in the cash

The latest accounts for Sir Andy Murray’s hotel also show its net current liabilities decreased in the year from £1.8m to £1.6m.

Its cash in bank and in hand also went from £242,535 to £610,494 over the same period.

As well as the hotel, Sir Andy Murray’s investments includes a stake in Castore, a Manchester-based sportswear company.

He has also previously backed the likes of Game4padel, TMRW Sports and he’s an investor in the Fuel Ventures Fund.

Castore, known for its deals with Premier League clubs and England Rugby, is due to publish its latest accounts in April.

For its year to 4 February, 2024, the company reported a pre-tax loss of £28.8m.

The loss came after the brand posted a pre-tax profit of £14.6m for its prior 12 months.

However its turnover surged from £115m to £190.3m over the same period.

Castore has been tipped as a potential contender to list in London in the coming years.