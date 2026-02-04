Santander in $12bn US deal as UK profit lags behind

Santander completed its blockbuster takeover of TSB last year.

Santander sealed its fourth consecutive year of record profit hauls at group level in the 2025 financial year but in the UK the motor finance scandal continued to hamper progress.

The Spanish banking giant recorded €20.9bn (£18bn) in pre-tax profit for the last 12 months as revenue climbed to €62.4bn. This was boosted by a five per cent increase in fee income to a record of €13bn.

Operating expenses fell one per cent to €25.8bn.

But in the UK progress lagged behind the wider group as the high street bank was forced to set aside £295m for the motor finance scandal. This took a hefty chunk out of the bank’s bottom line making attributable profit flat at the €1.3bn (£1.5bn) mark.

In October, the bank’s UK arm did not release its third-quarter results due to “uncertainty” following the financial watchdog’s motor finance redress scheme.

Santander UK boss Mike Regnier warned if the government does not intervene “the unintended consequences for the car finance market, the supply of credit and the resulting negative impact on the automotive industry and its supply chain could significantly impact jobs, growth and the broader UK economy.”

The bank said it recorded a lower provision in the fourth quarter of 2025 for complaints related to motor finance dealer commissions at £134m when compared with the year prior at £223m.

Santander’s shopping spree

Last night, Santander confirmed it had struck a $12.2bn deal to snap up US-based Webster Financial in a bid to ramp up its presence in the US.

The takeover will place Santander in the top-10 biggest retail and commercial banks in the US when measured by assets.

Webster is valued at $75 a share in the deal with $48.75 in cash and the remainder in stock.

It marks the latest move in Santander’s M&A strategy after the bank was speculated to beat out its peers in the UK to purchase TSB Bank for a deal expected to amount to £2.9bn.

TSB will add five million customers, £34bn in mortgages and £35bn in deposits to Santander’s portfolio, as well as its 218 branches.

Regnier announced his departure from the bank last year stating he will exit in the first quarter of 2026 after stating it was his intention to “move on after 4-5 years” due to “other interests [he] would like to pursue”.

The banking chief said that due to the integration of TSB taking “considerably longer than this”, he suggested his departure to the board to allow them time to find a successor.

Santander named group chief risk officer Mahesh Aditya as the new UK chief last week with Aditya expected to take the helm on 1 March.

