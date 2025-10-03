Santander UK boss to exit ahead of TSB merger

Mike Regnier took the helm at Santander UK in March 2022.

The chief executive of Santander UK announced his exit from the banking giant on Friday ahead of the firm’s landmark takeover of TSB.

Mike Regnier said he will exit in the first quarter of 2026 after stating it was his intention to “move on after 4-5 years” due to “other interests [he] would like to pursue”.

The banking chief said that due to the integration of TSB taking “considerably longer than this”, he suggested his departure to the board to allow them time to find a successor.

“The integration will take time and focus, alongside the ongoing transformation of Santander UK which has strong momentum under an excellent Board and management team,” he added.

Regnier – the former chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society and director at TSB – said the process to find his sucessor was “underway”.

Ana Botin, the chair of the Spanish-headquartered banking group, thanked Regnier for his decision, which “allows an orderly transition and stable leadership through a very important integration project and the creation and growth of the newly enhanced bank”.

Santander UK to bulk up with TSB takeover

Santander snapped up TSB Bank for £2.6bn in July – with expectations the final deal will be valued at £2.9bn – in a significant move to beef up the lender’s market share.

TSB will add 5m customers, £34bn in mortgages and £35bn in deposits to Santander’s portfolio, as well as its 218 branches.

Botin said the move “to acquire TSB accelerates our strategy and is a clear statement of intent in our ambition for Santander in the UK.”

The combined entity will serve 28m customers and rank second in personal current account branches.

The move was also viewed as a major power play, as Banco Sabadell, TSB’s owner, sought to fend off a hostile takeover from Spanish banking titan BBVA.

The deal handed a major boost to Banco Sabadell, which purchased TSB in 2015 for £1.7bn.

A merger between Sabadell and BBVA could spell bad news for Santander on its home front in Spain, where it currently has the largest market share but would face a new threat from a merged entity.