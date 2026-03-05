Aviva’s profits surge following Direct Line acquisition

Insurance giant Aviva shares down by over 1 per cent

Aviva’s acquisition of Direct Line in 2025 contributed £174m to operating profit for the FTSE 100 giant, as the group’s overall operating profit increased by 25 per cent to £2.2bn.



The group informed shareholders that it achieved its 2026 financial targets one year early, specifically reaching its £2bn operating profit and £1.8bn Solvency II own funds goals.



Its general insurance premiums grew 18 per cent to £14.bn, with UK and Ireland premiums up 27 per cent, while in-force health premiums reached £1.1bn following 12 per cent growth.



Aviva completed a £3.7bn acquisition of Direct Line in July 2025, aiming to create a dominant, integrated personal lines insurance business.

The FTSE 100 group expects £225m in annual incremental cost synergies from the Direct Line deal by 2028 and has already delivered £50m in run-rate savings as of end-2025.

But Aviva removed over 400 duplicate roles in 2025 as part of the initial integration phase with Direct Line.

Tech drive

The group is deploying GenAI at scale, including a claims summarisation tool that has halved the time customers spend on hold.

“Innovation is happening faster than with AI. We recognise the huge potential here… and we believe that Aviva has a greater opportunity than most,” stated Aviva Group CEO Amanda Blanc.

The report emphasises that AI is being used to assist staff and improve response times, but it also identifies “future workforce” as a medium-to-long-term emerging risk, noting that demographic shifts and tech-driven skill changes could create talent shortages.

The group has now announced the launch of a new £350m share buyback programme commencing immediately.



Shareholders were also informed of the group’s new three-year targets, including an operating earnings per share of 11 per cent in compound annual growth rate, and to generate more than £7bn in cumulative cash remittances between 2026 and 2028.