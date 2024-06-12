In a rush
FTSE 100 Live: The latest updates from the City of London

Nadal and Alcaraz set for Paris 2024 Olympics doubles

By:

The King of Clay Rafael Nadal and French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz will team up for Spain at this year’s Paris 2024 Olympics.

The King of Clay Rafael Nadal and French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz will team up for Spain at this year’s Paris 2024 Olympics.

The duo will compete in the men’s doubles at Roland Garros as part of a strong foursome of players in the doubles category for Spain. 

Pablo Carreno-Busta and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina complete the Spanish entries.

It is expected that this calendar year will be the last on tour for 38-year-old Nadal, who is considered royalty on the clay surfaces of Roland Garros.

Nadal will miss Wimbledon next month to focus on his doubles bid. He won the 2016 Olympics gold with Marc López.

Alcaraz will be making his Olympics debut this summer and is expected to also compete in the singles on the court he won his third Grand Slam, and first French Open, this month.

The Spaniard is set to head into the quadrennial event as the favourite for the men’s singles title.

It comes amid rumours Andy Murray will head to France to compete in the doubles after a potential run at Wimbledon with his brother Jamie.

Like Nadal, Murray is expected to retire in the coming year after a number of injuries have hampered his career.

Has Nadal won the Olympics before?

YearGoldSilverBronze
2000Sébastien Lareau
Daniel Nestor
Canada		Todd Woodbridge
Mark Woodforde
Australia		Àlex Corretja
Albert Costa
Spain
2004Fernando González
Nicolás Massú
Chile		Nicolas Kiefer
Rainer Schüttler
Germany		Mario Ančić
Ivan Ljubičić
Croatia
2008Roger Federer
Stanislas Wawrinka
Switzerland		Simon Aspelin
Thomas Johansson
Sweden		Bob Bryan
Mike Bryan
United States
2012Bob Bryan
Mike Bryan
United States		Michaël Llodra
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
France		Julien Benneteau
Richard Gasquet
France
2016Marc López
Rafael Nadal
Spain		Florin Mergea
Horia Tecău
Romania		Steve Johnson
Jack Sock
United States
2020Nikola Mektić
Mate Pavić
Croatia		Marin Čilić
Ivan Dodig
Croatia		Marcus Daniell
Michael Venus
New Zealand
Men’s doubles gold winners

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.