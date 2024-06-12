Nadal and Alcaraz set for Paris 2024 Olympics doubles

The King of Clay Rafael Nadal and French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz will team up for Spain at this year’s Paris 2024 Olympics.

The duo will compete in the men’s doubles at Roland Garros as part of a strong foursome of players in the doubles category for Spain.

Pablo Carreno-Busta and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina complete the Spanish entries.

It is expected that this calendar year will be the last on tour for 38-year-old Nadal, who is considered royalty on the clay surfaces of Roland Garros.

Nadal will miss Wimbledon next month to focus on his doubles bid. He won the 2016 Olympics gold with Marc López.

Alcaraz will be making his Olympics debut this summer and is expected to also compete in the singles on the court he won his third Grand Slam, and first French Open, this month.

The Spaniard is set to head into the quadrennial event as the favourite for the men’s singles title.

It comes amid rumours Andy Murray will head to France to compete in the doubles after a potential run at Wimbledon with his brother Jamie.

Like Nadal, Murray is expected to retire in the coming year after a number of injuries have hampered his career.

Has Nadal won the Olympics before?