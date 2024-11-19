Russian Olympic champion sanctioned by UK over aiding “forced deportation” of Ukrainian children

Russian former Olympic champion gymnast Nikita Nagornyy has been sanctioned by the UK Government for helping to forcibly deport Ukrainian children.

Russian former Olympic champion gymnast Nikita Nagornyy has been sanctioned by the UK Government for helping to forcibly deport Ukrainian children.

Nagornyy, 27, was added to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office UK Sanctions List on Tuesday for his part in what it called the “forced deportation and re-education of Ukrainian children”.

Nagornyy, described by insiders as a “Putin confidant”, joined the National Guard of Russia in 2016 and then became head of the Young Army Cadets National Movement (Yunarmiya) in 2020.

He won a team gymnastics gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and picked up two individual bronzes in Japan. Four years prior he was part of Russia’s team success in Rio de Janeiro.

The sanction comes 1,000 days after Russia invaded mainland Ukraine and saw Nagornyy hit with an asset freeze, travel ban and trust services sanctions.

Nagornyy hit with sanctions

The FCDO website said: “Nikita Vladimirovich Nagornyy is an ‘involved person’… because he is or has been involved in an action which destabilises Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine by: 1) engaging in, providing support for, or promoting any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine, namely the Government of Russia’s programme for the forced deportation and re-education of Ukrainian children; and 2) obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia in his role as the Chief of the General Staff of the All-Russian Young Army Military Patriotic Social Movement (Yunarmia).”

Foreign secretary David Lammy added: “No child should ever be used as a pawn in war, yet President Putin’s targeting of Ukrainian children shows the depths he will go to in his mission to erase Ukraine and its people from the map.

“As Ukraine reaches the grim milestone of 1,000 days of bravely defending against Putin’s illegal invasion, the UK’s support is iron-clad.

“With our international partners, we stand with Ukraine to confront Russian aggression and fight for freedom, liberty and victory.”

Nikita Nagornyy

Gifts

The FCDO claims that more than 19,500 Ukrainian children have been forcibly moved by Putin’s forces.

In September 2021, the International Gymnastics Federation named a technical element – a floor triple back pike somersault – after Nagornyy. Putin awarded him the Order of Friendship in 2021 and was awarded the title of Junior Lieutenant by the Russian autocrat.

It is reported that in March 2022 he offered gifts to soldiers fighting Ukraine.

The foreign office, foreign affairs committee and Kremlin were approached for comment.