Tennis: Djokovic, Kyrgios and others sue ATP and WTA Tours

Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios and other tennis stars are suing the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the International Tennis Federation, in multiple jurisdictions.

The striking move comes as part of a wider claim from the Professional Tennis Players Association, the organisation set up by 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic in conjunction with former player Vasek Pospisil.

“The lawsuits expose systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare that have persisted for decades,” a statement read.

Among the complaints are the tennis schedule, exploitation of players, player welfare and suppression of competition between tournaments.

And leading lawyers have told City AM that those involved – the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency – will likely prefer mediation rather than the events being played out in public.

Tennis and its “dirty linen”

This news should come as no surprise, Church Court Chambers sports barrister Yasin Patel said. “The ‘deal’ regarding the [men’s world No1 Jannik] Sinner drugs allegations, the unbearable playing conditions in some tournaments, many players complaining of a two-tier system of payment, the lack of transparency from governing bodies and little say on all of these subjects has meant that players have almost reached the end of their tether.

“The governing bodies will have to mediate and negotiate with players and the landscape will have to change as a result. Otherwise, much of the tennis profession’s ‘dirty linen’ will be washed in public.”

Kyrgios has raised issues with the length and format of bans for both Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner, after they tested positive for prohibited substances. Sinner is serving a ban having won the Australian Open but will be back in time for the next Grand Slam, the French Open. Swiatek’s month-long suspension was not made public at the time.

And there has been growing discontent with some events and Grand Slams forcing players to play deep into the night to satisfy television audiences.

Not about money

Pospisil, a former Wimbledon doubles champion, said of the action: “This is not just about money, it’s about fairness, safety, and basic human dignity.

“I’m one of the more fortunate players and I’ve still had to sleep in my car when travelling to matches early on in my career. Imagine an NFL player being told that he had to sleep in his car at an away game? It’s absurd and would never happen, obviously. No other major sport treats its athletes this way.

“The governing bodies force us into unfair contracts, impose inhumane schedules, and punish us for speaking out. The legal actions taken today are about fixing tennis for today’s players and future generations.

“It’s time for accountability, real reform, and a system that protects and empowers players. All stakeholders deserve a sport that operates with fairness and integrity.”