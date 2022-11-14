Healthy goals: England captain Harry Kane invests in low-calorie doughnut firm

England football captain Harry Kane has invested an undisclosed sum of cash in a low-calorie doughnut firm, CityA.M. can exclusively reveal.

Urban Legend, which offers health-conscious shoppers a range of non high fat, sugar, salt baked goods, has added the sport star to its list of investors.

The brand has secured £10m investment in its first year of trading.

Last year, it launched its doughnut range, with 180-calorie products that on average have 50 per cent less fat and 30 per cent less sugar than market rivals.

An investment in the company “connects with my keen interest to encourage others to look after their health and for retailers to have healthier options more widely available,” Kane said.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker said he was excited to join the team as it pursues an “ambitious growth plan.”

Kane has long been a public health advocate, having recently founded his own foundation to change preconceptions about mental health and promote healthy lifestyles.

Urban Legend has a partnership with the country’s largest supermarket, Tesco, as well as its own stores in London’s Clapham Junction and Brighton.

Its distribution portfolio also includes Sainsbury’s and Selfridges.

Kane’s backing was “a massive compliment to the brand,” Urban Legend founder Anthony Fletcher, added.