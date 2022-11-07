Iconic football photographs set to go under the hammer ahead of the World Cup

A 19-year-old Pele is among the subjects featured in the auction of iconic football photography (Image: L’Equipe)

Images of Pele, Diego Maradona and David Beckham are set to go under the hammer this week in an auction of iconic football photographs ahead of the World Cup.

The collection is drawn from the vast archives of French sports publication L’Equipe and numbers 170 images from the last 70 years of international and club football.

Highlights include a black and white photograph of a 19-year-old Pele signing footballs during a trip to Europe with his club Santos.

Maradona’s controversial “Hand of God” goal against England at the 1986 World Cup is also immortalised in a triptych that captures the Argentinian’s punch and both teams’ reaction.

Beckham is pictured embracing England team-mate Michael Owen at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal against England also features in the auction of 170 football photographs (Image: L’Equipe)

The auction, entitled “For Eternity”, also includes images of footballing greats such as Stanley Matthews, Alfredo di Stefano and Gerd Muller.

Buyers will become the sole owners of the photograph that they purchase but the original digital file or silver photo and the editorial rights will remain the property of L’Equipe.

Beckham is pictured with England team-mates during the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea (Image: L’Equipe)

To view the full catalogue of images and to place bids ahead of the auction at 6pm on Tuesday 8th November please go to https://www.millon.com/catalogue/vente2238-pour-leternite-les-legendes-du-football-par-le-fonds-photos-lequipe