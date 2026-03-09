Manuel Neuer: Bayern goalkeeper to teach European sport’s next leaders

Neuer will teach leadership at a new institute he has co-founded

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is swapping the penalty box for the lecture theatre in a bid to halt the Americanisation of European sport.

The man credited with inventing the sweeper-keeper role has co-founded the Center for Sports Business Tegernsee, whose stated aim is to strengthen governance and finances in Europe.

Neuer’s role will involve him teaching leadership to budding sports executives on a management programme at the CSBT in Bavaria, Germany.

The World Cup and Champions League winner will also sit on an advisory board that includes chiefs from Aston Villa, Olympique Marseille, the NFL, Deutsche Bank and Rothschild.

“European sport is competing in an increasingly global and capital-intensive environment,” said Neuer, who plays alongside England captain Harry Kane at Bayern.

“To stay competitive, we need strong leadership, professional governance and a clear understanding of what makes European sport unique.

“CSBT is bringing the best minds from business, academia, and the playing field together to create a new gold standard for governance and performance while preserving the culture of European sports.”

Neuer joined by Bayern, Bain and FGS at CSBT

US investors have flooded into European sports in the last decade, a trend accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic placing huge pressure on cash flow.

But that has led to concerns that the European sports model, and open competition, could come under threat from the closed-league system favoured in major US sports leagues.

The CSBT aims to preserve that and address structural challenges in European sports with an advisory board, applied research and executive education.

Other high-profile figures from European football on the board include Aston Villa president of business operations Francesco Calvo and Marseille president Pablo Longoria.

Responsible for teaching alongside Neuer will be his club, Bayern, on innovation and finance, Bain and Company, on strategy, and FGS Global, on communications.

Neuer’s playing future is currently in the balance as he is recovering from injury and his contract with the perennial Bundesliga champions is due to expire this summer.