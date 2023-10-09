Wayne Rooney to Birmingham rumours see supporters barrack Tom Brady

Wayne Rooney has been linked with Birmingham after confirming he will leave DC United

Birmingham City supporters have targeted NFL great Tom Brady after the club were strongly linked with a move to hire Wayne Rooney as manager in place of John Eustace.

Solihull-born Eustace was sacked on Monday after 15 months in charge, despite keeping the Blues in the Championships last term and guiding them to sixth so far this season.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady became a minority owner and chair of a new advisory board in August and has become a lightning rod following reports of interest in Rooney.

Some Birmingham fans used social media to tag Brady with messages urging the club not to appoint the former England captain, who has a chequered managerial career.

“I’m a Birmingham City fan, do not appoint Wayne Rooney” and “Listen to the Birmingham City fans” were some of the messages posted on X and directed at Brady.

Rooney confirmed at the weekend that he and DC United are set to part ways, having failed to take the team into the Major League Soccer Playoffs this year.

“It’s just the right time,” he said. “I have really enjoyed my time here. But I just feel it’s the right time to go back to England. What lies ahead, I don’t know.”

Birmingham thanked Eustace but said a new manager would be tasked with “creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace”.

“It is essential that the board of directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire football club,” they added.

Birmingham have undergone sweeping changes since US firm Knighthead Capital Management bought a 46 per cent stake and acquired St Andrew’s over the summer.

Knighthead chief Tom Wagner became chair of the club, who have subsequently hired former City Football Group chief Garry Cook and ex-Lionesses coach Hope Powell.

Rooney would be another high-profile arrival as the group seeks to deliver on its promise to “deliver transformational change for the good of the club and the benefit of Birmingham”.

“From this moment on everything we do will be focused on improving the experience for our fans and making a positive contribution to growth of the city of Birmingham and how it is viewed around the world,” Wagner said at the time. “We are committed to giving the fans a greater voice.”