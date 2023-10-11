Wayne Rooney makes pledge after confirming football’s worst kept secret

Rooney has joined Birmingham City on a three-year contract

Wayne Rooney has vowed to “create a winning culture” at Birmingham City after being named manager of the Championship football club.

The former England captain’s appointment on a three-year contract was confirmed on Wednesday morning following days of speculation about his likely arrival.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club,” said Rooney.

Read more Wayne Rooney to Birmingham rumours see supporters barrack Tom Brady

“We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.”

Rooney left his two previous managerial jobs, at Derby County and DC United in the US, of his own volition but after only partial success.

He replaces John Eustace, who was sacked on Monday despite guiding them to safety last season and into sixth place in the table this term.

“Wayne is a born winner,” said Birmingham co-owner and chairman Tom Wagner.

“We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey. His playing philosophy will help to realise the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City.

“Wayne has been preparing for an opportunity like this since he embarked on his coaching education whilst still a player at Manchester United. He and his staff have the full support of the Board and everyone at the Football Club.”

The former Manchester United striker, 37, announced his departure from DC United at the weekend after failing to guide them into the Major League Soccer Playoffs.

He will be joined by former England team-mate Ashley Cole and ex-United colleague John O’Shea on the coaching staff at Birmingham, although they will retain their roles with England Under-21s and the Republic of Ireland respectively.

Eustace won plaudits from fans for turning around a team in decline and rumours of his departure prompted some to plead with Blues investor and NFL great Tom Brady on social media.

Rooney is the latest high-profile hire since US investors Knighthead bought a 46 per cent stake and took over the running of the second-tier club in the summer.

Former City Football Group chief Garry Cook has joined as CEO while Hope Powell, ex-head coach of the Lionesses, arrived as Women’s Technical Director.