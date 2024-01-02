Wayne Rooney sacked by Birmingham City after just 83 days as manager

Rooney is set to be sacked by Birmingham after winning just two of 15 games

Birmingham City today sacked manager Wayne Rooney, just 83 days after he returned from the US to manage the second-tier football club.

The former England captain replaced fan favourite John Eustace in October, when Birmingham’s influential American shareholders declared that the club needed someone who could implement “a winning mentality”.

But Rooney has managed just two wins in 15 games, losing nine as the Blues have slipped from sixth in the Championship to 20th.

Steve Cooper, sacked by Nottingham Forest just before Christmas, and former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch are among the bookmakers’ favourites to be the next Birmingham boss.

Monday’s 3-0 defeat by promotion-chasing Leeds has proven the final straw for the former Manchester United striker, according to widespread reports on Tuesday.

“Football is a results business and I recognise they’ve not been at the level I wanted them to be,” Rooney said.

“I would like to thank (co-owners) Tom Wagner and Tom Brady and (chief executive) Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club.

“However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback.”

Story of Rooney downfall

Rooney arrived in the Midlands just three months ago after leaving DC United by mutual consent following their failure to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Before that he earned acclaim for his job at Derby, who fought bravely but in vain against relegation to the third tier following a points deduction for financial rule breaches.

His exit would continue a spell of flux since since US firm Knighthead Capital Management bought a 46 per cent stake and acquired the club’s St Andrew’s stadium last summer.

Knighthead chief Tom Wagner became chair of the club, who have subsequently hired former City Football Group chief Garry Cook and ex-Lionesses coach Hope Powell.

Chief executive Cook said: “We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s.

“Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction.

“The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news.”