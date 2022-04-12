Prospective Derby County owner says Rooney will remain with club

Wayne Rooney has been backed by Derby’s preferred buyer Chris Kirchner. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Derby County’s potential new owner Chris Kirchner has said Rooney will remain with the struggling Championship outfit.

Rooney, former England, Everton and Manchester United player, was approached for the top job with the Toffees in January but Frank Lampard since filled the position.

Rooney has previously said that he’d see out the season in the Championship, where his Derby side sit in the relegation places but hasn’t confirmed he’d remain with the Rams beyond this campaign.

Kirchner said on Twitter that the manager “told me he’s staying” and that he trades messages “basically daily” with Rooney.

The former England striker led Derby to safety last season on the last day of the season but faces a tough battle to keep the Rams in the second tier this time around.

Derby currently sit 23rd in the 24-team league, nine points away from safety.

The Rams face a series of difficult fixtures, including top side Fulham, they must overcome to stay in the Championship.

The club remain in administration at the moment having fallen into their position last year. They have been offered a series of extensions and Kirchner, who put in a bid previously before withdrawing, is seen as the preferred bidder.