Guinness returns to English football shirt sponsorship for first time since 1980s

Guinness is returning to the front of an English football shirt for the first time since 1986 after signing a deal with Women’s Super League 2 team Bristol City.

The West Country team – co-owned by Steve Lansdown of Hargreaves Lansdown fame, and women’s sport conglomerate Mercury13 – will see their shirts feature Guinness 0.0 branding for the remainder for the season.

It is the first front-of-shirt deal for the Diageo-owned brand since a spell on the front of Queens Park Rangers’ strip during the mid-1980s. The firm also sponsors the away shirts of Irish side Bohemian FC.

Bristol City Women’s Lisa Knights said: “Partnering with Guinness is an historic moment for our club and women’s football. As an iconic and globally recognised brand Guinness is our biggest front of shirt sponsor to date, and to have them join us as our principal partner is a huge vote of confidence in what we are building in our city, with our players, fans and the wider Bristol community.”

The deal comes in a season where the Women’s Super League began trials which allowed fans to drink during matches.

The pilot was rolled out across the top two leagues of women’s football, with other clubs joining throughout the season.

Added Guinness’ sports sponsorship lead Jamie Brooks: “Alongside Mercury13, this is more than a shirt sponsorship. It’s about creating moments that bring people together and champion the growth of the women’s game.”

In September last year Mercury13 – who are looking to buy a women’s football club in each of the five big European markets – purchased a majority stake in the former Women’s Super League side.

The deal saw Bristol City Women join the likes of Como in the portfolio.

Hannah Haynes, strategy officer of Mercury13, said the deal “marks the start of more big-name brands investing in women’s football,” adding that it “will help maintain the momentum of the sport as one of the fastest growing in the world”.