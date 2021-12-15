Barclays to pump record £30m into WSL and women’s UK sport

Barclays are set to double their investment in the Women’s Super League. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Banking giant Barclays are set to double their investment in Women’s football as they extend their sponsorship deal to include the Women’s Championship.

The deal will begin from the 2022-23 season and run through to 2025, and will see Barclays pump £30m into the women’s game.

Sasha Wiggins, Barclays Group head of public policy and corporate responsibility said: “The doubling of our investment in women’s and girls’ football, whilst continuing to support men’s football, and providing finance to the smallest football organisations through the new community fund, is the right way to support the future of the game for everyone’s benefit.”

How a day-night Test and a pink ball could help England level the Ashes How a day-night Test and a pink ball could help England level the Ashes

Barclays’ ties with the Women’s Super League (WSL) began in 2019 when it became the inaugural title sponsor of the division.

The Championship, covered by this new deal is made up of a mixture of full-time and part-time teams.

Barclays have also said it will increase its investment in grassroots football, with the funding allowing the FA to expand on a number of programmes.

Arsenal sit top of the WSL, unbeaten, on 25 points from nine games with their closest rivals Chelsea four points behind.

Leicester City remain bottom of the league without a point with Birmingham City ahead of them on one.

Liverpool sit top of the Championship, four points clear of second place London City.