Ratcliffe’s Man United clear-out continues with departure of Murtough

The clear-out at Manchester United has continued with the club confirming that football director John Murtough is to step down from his role.

Murtough has held a number of roles at the Old Trafford club in a period that has spanned 11 years.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, said: “We want to thank John for his loyal service over many years, and for his support and integrity during this period of transition.

“He leaves with our best wishes for the future.”

Murtough is set to be replaced by Dan Ashworth, who was placed on extended gardening leave earlier this season by Newcastle United.

United are also set to continue their hiring and firing spree with the acquisition of Jason Wilcox in a technical role from Southampton.

Joel Glazer, co-chairman of Manchester United, said: “After 11 years of tireless work for the club, John has mutually agreed with us that now is the right time to step aside and allow the new football leadership structure to be put in place.

“He will always be welcome back at Manchester United as a friend of the club.“

