Manchester United agree 10-year deal with Adidas worth £900m

Manchester United have agreed a record extension with kit maker Adidas worth £900m. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United have agreed a record extension with kit maker Adidas worth £900m.

The brand will pay nearly £1bn to the club across a 10-year period, beating Chelsea’s 15-year deal worth £900m signed with Nike in 2017.

Manchester United’s last deal with the German brand was worth £750m over a decade.

Read more Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes final takeover bid for Manchester United and sets deadline

“The relationship between Manchester United and Adidas is one of the most iconic in world sport,” said United’s chief executive Richard Arnold.

“With its roots in the 1980s, our partnership has been reinvented over the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in sportswear.”

United, who finished third in last season’s Premier League, could still be under new ownership at some point within this year with current owners, the Glazer Family, still in talks with various parties to sell the club.

But those talks have somewhat faded in recent times with two major bidders – Ineos’ Sir jim Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani – understood to have tabled their final offers.

Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden said of the deal: “We are extremely proud to announce the extension of the contract with Manchester United.

“Adidas and Manchester United are two of the most important brands in international football and it is very natural for us to continue our cooperation.

“We will combine tradition and innovation to please both the players and the fans.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with one of the most iconic clubs in football!”