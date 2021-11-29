Ralf Rangnick confirmed as new Manchester United manager

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as their new manager until the end of the season.

The influential German coach, whose arrival has been widely expected, will remain at the club after the summer in a consultancy role.

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” said Rangnick.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Rangnick, 63, is the former head coach of RB Leipzig and implemented his favoured pressing style across Red Bull’s portfolio of clubs.

Most recently he has been working as a sporting director at Lokomotiv Moscow.

He replaces Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who was sacked earlier this month following a string of poor results.

Welcome to Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick 🔴🇩🇪#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2021

Rangnick’s first match in charge will be Thursday’s Premier League fixture at home to Arsenal.

“Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football,” said John Murtough, Manchester United football director.

“He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”