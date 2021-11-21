United part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Watford defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager of Manchester United. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Manchester United have this morning confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

Norwegian Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford in 2018 as caretaker before signing a permanent deal with the Red Devil’s in March 2019.

The news comes after United’s 4-1 loss at the hands of Watford yesterday.

Lilian Thuram: Gareth Southgate sets a good example of what white people can do Lilian Thuram: Gareth Southgate sets a good example of what white people can do

In a club statement, Manchester United said: “Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.

“While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future.

“His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments.

“He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.”

The club confirmed that Michael Carrick will take charge of the team in the interim.

Since joining from Molde in December 2018, Solskjaer has managed United 168 times, winning 92 matches – a win percentage of 54.7 per cent.

Yesterday’s loss means United have won just two games under Solskjaer since the start of October.

Following defeat to Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets, goalkeeper David de Gea said: “It was embarrassing, the way we played today.

“The first half was very poor – it’s not acceptable for this club and the level of players that we have. It’s another nightmare. There’s been some difficulties but I don’t really know what to say.

“I have been in difficult moments with this club but we are in a difficult situation – we don’t know what to do with the ball, we are conceding a lot of goals. It’s a horrible moment.

“It’s easy to say the manager and staff but the ones who are on the pitch are the players and they’re the ones who have to score goals and fight on the pitch. We need to look at ourselves one by one and give more for the club and the fans.”

Carrick’s first match in charge of United will be Tuesday’s Champions League group game against Villarreal.