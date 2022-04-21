Manchester United confirm appointment of Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag as next manager

Erik ten Hag will join Manchester United at the end of the season on a three-year contract

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag as their next manager on a three-year contract.

Ten Hag, who has led Ajax to two domestic league and cup doubles and a Champions League semi-final, is due to take over at Old Trafford in the summer.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead,” said the Dutchman.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

United’s announcement was widely expected and comes at the end of a turbulent week that saw them thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League.

The result dented their hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

It also highlighted the extent of their decline since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, which subsequent managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were unable to reverse for a sustained period.

“During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth,” said United football director John Murtough.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”

Ten Hag has been in charge of Ajax since 2017, winning the domestic league and cup double in 2019 and 2021. In 2019 he also guided them to the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they lost to a last-minute goal from Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura.