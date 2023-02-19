Marcus Rashford fires Manchester United to win over Leicester – and within touching distance of Premier League’s top two

Manchester United moved to within one win of Manchester City after Marcus Rashford’s brace sank Leicester

Marcus Rashford continued his red-hot goalscoring streak as Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 to close the gap on the Premier League’s top two today.

Striker Rashford netted twice to make it six goals in his last five games and 24 for United in all competitions this season. Revitalised winger Jadon Sancho added the third as Erik ten Hag’s team moved to within just three points of second-placed Manchester City.

“We’re there, we’re close, but at the same time both teams in front of us are really good teams and playing good football at the minute,” said Rashford.

“We have to just focus on ourselves and do as well as we can and keep trying to pick up points.

“It’s a nice feeling to be scoring goals and ultimately winning games. In the first half we didn’t actually play that well and in the second half we played a lot better.

“We need to look to do that from the beginning, but it’s also a positive that we’re not playing at our best and going in at half-time a goal up. There’s definitely stuff to improve on and learn from but overall a good day.”

Leicester put United under sustained pressure in the first half but trailed 1-0 at the break after Rashford sprung the offside trap and lashed past Danny Ward. The England forward slotted another early in the second half before Sancho tapped in Bruno Guimaraes’s pass.

“He’s getting in the right position, but don’t forget our team because they are team goals,” said Ten Hag of Rashford.

“I want to highlight Bruno – two great assists, one for Rashford, one for Jadon Sancho. But there are so many players who can pass the ball in the right moment, like Bruno, Jadon, Fred, Christian Eriksen.”

Manchester United are comfortably ahead of Tottenham Hotspur with the Londoners seven points behind Ten Hag’s side in fourth after they beat West Ham 2-0 yesterday afternoon.

United are next in action against Barcelona on Thursday before they face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.