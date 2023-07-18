Manchester United: Onana agrees deal as Rashford re-signs

Manchester United have agreed a deal worth £47m for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The keeper started for the Serie A side in their Champions League defeat to Manchester City in Istanbul last season.

The Old Trafford club are expected to pay £43.8m up front for the Cameroon international with over £3m possible in add-ons.

Onana replaces De Gea

It comes after United ditched long-term keeper David de Gea after 12 years.

The 27-year-old Onana began his career with Ajax before joining Inter Milan in 2022. He signed a five-year deal with the Italian side on a free transfer following a doping ban but will now join United, also on a five-year deal.

Onana played for Cameroon at last year’s World Cup but retired from international football after a falling-out with national team manager Rigobert Song.

Elsewhere in Manchester United news, Marcus Rashford yesterday agreed a new contract which would see him remain at the club until 2028.

“I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt,” he said.

“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone.

“I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.”

.