Wales 0-3 England: Marcus Rashford scores twice to set up tie with Senegal

England cruised past Wales to top Group B and set up a World Cup last 16 tie with Senegal

England will play Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup on Sunday after they eliminated Wales from the tournament in Qatar tonight.

Marcus Rashford scored twice and Phil Foden also struck in a comfortable win over their neighbours that secured top spot in Group B.

Wales never looked like achieving the victory that they needed to qualify as their first World Cup for 64 years ended with a whimper and last place in the group.

It means that England will face Group A runners-up Senegal, who feature Premier League stars Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy, in the second round.

The fixture will be the first time England have faced the current African champions.

They will do so with a well conditioned squad after coach Gareth Southgate rotated his team to give the likes of Rashford and Foden game time.

England controlled the first half and might have taken the lead in the 10th minute when Harry Kane fed Marcus Rashford only for Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward was out sharply to smother the shot.

Jude Bellingham’s pirouette into the box set up Phil Foden to shoot narrowly high and wide, Rashford sent an overhead kick off target and Ward plucked a John Stones header out from under the crossbar as England turned the screw.

Wales didn’t threaten until first-half injury time, when Joe Allen fired over from the edge of the penalty area, and their task appeared to get even more difficult when they lost captain Gareth Bale to injury at the interval.

Rashford broke the deadlock in the 50th minute when he whipped his free-kick around the wall, and Foden added the second almost instantly, tapping in Kane’s low cross at the back post.

The Manchester United forward fired his second in the 68th minute when he ran onto a long pass from Kalvin Phillips, cut inside and beat Ward at his near post.