Fifa unveil funky branding ahead of Canada-US-Mexico World Cup in 2026
Fifa has unveiled its branding for the 2026 World Cup, due to be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
The main logo features the famous World Cup trophy, most recently won by Argentina in Qatar last year, in front of the number 26.
Major sporting events always stir debate when it comes to their chosen branding, with the likes of the London 2012 Olympics and Paris 2024 summer games among the most well known in recent times.
The 2026 World Cup will span the entirety of North America and while it’ll be Canada’s inaugural men’s World Cup as host, the United States (1) and Mexico (2) have hosted the iconic tournament in the past.
The last four World Cups – South Africa, Brazil, Russia and Qatar – plus the 2026 edition, have all taken place on different continents.
Previous 10 Fifa World Cup hosts and winners
year, host, winner
2022, Qatar, Argentina
2018, Russia, France
2014, Brazil, Germany
2010, South Africa, Spain
2006, Germany, Italy
2002, South Korea + Japan, Brazil
1998, France, France
1994, United States, Brazil
1990, Italy, West Germany
1986, Mexico, Argentina