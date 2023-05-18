Fifa unveil funky branding ahead of Canada-US-Mexico World Cup in 2026

Fifa has unveiled its branding for the 2026 World Cup, due to be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The main logo features the famous World Cup trophy, most recently won by Argentina in Qatar last year, in front of the number 26.

Major sporting events always stir debate when it comes to their chosen branding, with the likes of the London 2012 Olympics and Paris 2024 summer games among the most well known in recent times.

The 2026 World Cup will span the entirety of North America and while it’ll be Canada’s inaugural men’s World Cup as host, the United States (1) and Mexico (2) have hosted the iconic tournament in the past.

The last four World Cups – South Africa, Brazil, Russia and Qatar – plus the 2026 edition, have all taken place on different continents.

Previous 10 Fifa World Cup hosts and winners

year, host, winner

2022, Qatar, Argentina

2018, Russia, France

2014, Brazil, Germany

2010, South Africa, Spain

2006, Germany, Italy

2002, South Korea + Japan, Brazil

1998, France, France

1994, United States, Brazil

1990, Italy, West Germany

1986, Mexico, Argentina