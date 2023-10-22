Sportspeople ‘perilously close’ to limit, says major player group chief

Professional sportspeople are “perilously close to going over the limits of what is sustainable” according to a top player association executive.

Simon Taylor of the Professional Players Federation has insisted that player welfare has not been given enough priority within the international game.

Footballers in the past have spoken of the demands of a full season with an international competition in the mix while sports such as rugby (51 days) and cricket (46 games) have lengthened World Cups in process at the moment.

“I don’t think player welfare is currently given as much priority as it should be within the international game,” Taylor told PA.

“Sports need to work with their player associations to get the balance right and look after players.

“For a variety of reasons, mostly commercial, they look to exploit players and keep asking more and more of them. Yes, they get paid good money, but all the money in the world doesn’t make any difference if you have to retire from your sport at 28.

“Players are not stupid, players know their bodies and what they’re capable of doing. Sports are laying themselves open to failing in their duty of care.

“I feel we are perilously close to going over the limits of what is sustainable.”

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane retired from football at 29 after the Qatar World Cup and said his sporting schedule was akin to being flung around a washing machine while England Test captain Ben Stokes said cricket’s scheduling was “unsustainable” during his short lived retirement from the 50-over game.

“It’s a really difficult balance – you need sufficient recovery and preparation time, but at the same time you don’t want World Cups to last months and months,” Taylor added.

“Especially entertainment-wise, you want to build up momentum and it’s got a beautiful rhythm when it works well.”