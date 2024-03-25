Southgate hands Rice captaincy ahead of Belgium Wembley clash

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 12: England manager Gareth Southgate congratulates Declan Rice after the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park on September 12, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted that he hasn’t seen an international unavailable list like the one he presides over right now in his Three Lions career but admitted it has left opportunities open for others.

The national team takes on Belgium tomorrow in a friendly match having lost 1-0 to Brazil on Saturday.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice will captain the side on the occasion of his 50th England cap.

“There is an incredible number [of players] who are unavailable to us,” Southgate said.

“I haven’t experienced that before, but it means there are opportunities for other people. It is increasingly difficult at international level.

“Declan is here, it’s his 50th cap. He has great leadership and experience already at a younger age. It’s a great opportunity for younger players to show leadership.

“[It is a] different feel about the group, different dynamic. A lot of the players with the squad now are the future for the mid and long term.”

Highlights

Rice growth

Rice, captain in the absence of injured Harry Kane, said: “I think I have grown so much as a player and a person since I first came into the group at 19.

“I was probably a bit of a nervous player when I first came into the England squad, but as time has gone on I’ve played more big games, more games at major tournaments. I have enjoyed every moment.

“Fifty caps, it is a pinch me moment, it will be an honour. On my 50th cap, to walk out at Wembley in front of my family and friends, it is a great honour, I’m a bit speechless.”

England will be without Bayern Munich front man Kane, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and United’s Harry Maguire for their friendly at Wembley tomorrow.

City’s Rico Lewis has been drafted into the senior squad and could feature.

England are looking to solve the question surrounding what happens if Kane is unavailable in the summer’s Euro 2024 competition in Germany, where the Three Lions face Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group stages.

Southgate’s men reached the final of the last edition of the competition before losing to Italy on penalties at Wembley.