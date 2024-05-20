Southgate to name 26-man provisional Euro 2024 squad today

Gareth Southgate will today name an England squad that is likely to represent the Three Lions at this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

Though his 26-man group will be provisional, it is unlikely that he will make too many changes between now and the deadline on 7 June.

The announcement, expected at 2pm today, will also be a litmus test for Southgate’s confidence in a number of players who have seen their form drop off during the Premier League season.

Ins and outs

Marcus Rashford could be a notable name to look out for, with the Manchester United forward being outperformed by a number of other players in his position.

A trio of overseas players – Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Eric Dier – are expected to be named in the 26-man provisional squad ahead of a duo of friendlies next month but whether Jadon Sancho is included remains unknown.

England will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on 3 June at St. James’ Park in the first match at the home of Newcastle United since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund purchased the club.

England will then take on Iceland four days later at Wembley Stadium just hours before the Euro 2024 squad submission deadline.

Southgate’s Three Lions will then take on Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group stages of this year’s European Championships as the side look to go one step further than their second place in the last tournament.

England star

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has called upon the England manager to take his Eagles teammate Eberechi Eze to Germany this summer.

The in-form Eze has risen through to prominence with his impressive performances for Crystal Palace and is in the mix for a spot on the plane.

He said: “[Southgate] has to call him. He has to, if you want to win something.”

Eze himself said: “I’m just here, man, just trying to enjoy it, playing football.

“If I get called, then so be it.”

Boss Oliver Glasner diplomatically said: “The players did what they can do, and now it’s up to Gareth Southgate. We have several players who could be nominated and then we will see.

“I don’t give any advice to any national team manager. I know my players, all of them with their performances in the last weeks, since we [arrived] here, deserve to be nominated for the national team, but I don’t know all the other players.”