Gareth Southgate has named uncapped defenders Ben White and Ben Godfrey in his provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2020.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins, Jude Bellingham, Conor Coady and Aaron Ramsdale are also in the expanded party.

Eric Dier, James Maddison and Patrick Bamford miss out but Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are both included despite fitness concerns.

Read more: England Euro 2020 squad: Why Emile Smith Rowe and Nat Phillips deserve a place on form but Trent Alexander -Arnold and Eric Dier do not

Centre-backs White, of Brighton, and Godfrey, of Everton are both 23 and among four uncapped players in the expanded squad.

Ramsdale, of Sheffield United, and Sam Johnstone, of West Bromwich Albion, complete a largely inexperienced goalkeeper line-up that also features Dean Henderson and first choice Jordan Pickford.

Alexander-Arnold, who has been left out of recent England squads, is one of four players who can play at right-back, along with Kieran Trippier, Reece James and Kyle Walker. One or more is likely to be omitted next week.

Popular Aston Villa star Grealish is also included, while 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is the youngest player in the England squad.

Manchester United forward Greenwood is in despite being dropped by Southgate earlier this season following a breach of Covid rules.

Southgate must cut seven names before announcing his final 26-man England squad for the delayed tournament on 1 June.

He had originally planned to name the final squad today but put the decision back in part due to the number of England players taking part in this week’s Europa League and Champions League finals.

Provisional England squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United);

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kirena Trippier (Atletico Madrdid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton);

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton);

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).