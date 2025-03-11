Manchester United reveal plans for Britain’s biggest stadium

Manchester United’s new stadium has been designed by Foster + Partners (Image: Foster + Partners)

Manchester United have revealed plans to build Britain’s biggest stadium, a £2bn 100,000-capacity venue to replace Old Trafford that will sit at the heart of a “miniature city of the future”.

New conceptual images of the venue show an “umbrella” canopy with three spikes, a nod to the prongs of the devil’s trident on the club’s badge, which will shelter spectators and a “public plaza twice the size of Trafalgar Square”.

It follows months of consultation and feasibility studies around the project, which co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said would deliver “the world’s greatest football stadium” and be built next to their long-standing home.

“Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport,” Ratcliffe added.

“By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home.”

Manchester United’s stadium will be the catalyst for wider regeneration of the Trafford area, which could include 17,000 new homes and is expected to receive some public funding.

The designs have been drawn up by celebrated British architect Sir Norman Foster’s studio, Foster + Partners, who called it “one of the most exciting projects in the world today”.

Manchester United have released new conceptual images of the stadium (Foster + Partners)

“It all starts with the fans’ experience, bringing them closer than ever to the pitch and acoustically cultivating a huge roar,” said Foster, 89.

“The outward-looking stadium will be the beating heart of a new sustainable district, which is completely walkable, served by public transport, and endowed by nature.

“It is a mixed-use miniature city of the future – driving a new wave of growth and creating a global destination that Mancunians can be proud of.”

Manchester United had been mulling whether to revamp Old Trafford or build a brand new stadium, expected to cost £2bn, since Ratcliffe invested last year.

The stadium will be built next to Old Trafford and form part of a wider regeneration (Foster + Partners)

Lord Coe, who chaired the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, said it was “the biggest and most exciting urban regeneration project in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics”. I

He added: “Our exploratory work is now complete, and we will hand over responsibility to Manchester United for delivery of the stadium, and the Mayoral Development Corporation to drive forward the wider regeneration.”

If built according to the current plans, the new stadium would eclipse Wembley, which houses 90,000, as Britain’s biggest.

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada said they wanted to have “the world’s best football team playing in the world’s best stadium”.

Berrada added: “We will now embark on further consultation to ensure that fans and residents continue to be heard as we move towards final decisions.”