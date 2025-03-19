UK government backs Manchester United 100,000-seat stadium

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy has said the government is keen to “crack on” in supporting Manchester United’s plan to build a 100,000-seater stadium.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy has said the government is keen to “crack on” in supporting Manchester United’s plan to build a 100,000-seater stadium.

Manchester United and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe unveiled plans for a “New Trafford” development adjacent to the Theatre of Dreams that would include a number of residential and commercial buildings, new transport links and a plaza alongside the new stadium, which is set to have an umbrella structure and three towers as focal points.

City AM reported this week that Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham will lobby the government to help get the development off the ground, though it is unclear as to whether the Treasury would support taxpayer money going to the stadium itself or just the surrounding area.

Crack on with Manchester United

Nandy told Sky Sports on Wednesday: “It’s a moving feast at the moment, but we are impatient to get the economy growing again and get projects like this off the ground. We’re not wasting a minute.

“The Chancellor [Rachel Reeves], Business Secretary [Jonathan Reynolds] and I have been in discussions and we’re really keen to crack on.

“Manchester United have to make their own plans and satisfy their own investors. What we have to do as a Government is maximise the benefits of projects like these for the communities that they serve.

“That’s why we are working with the Mayor of Greater Manchester and others. But we’re really confident we can do that.”

The unveiling of the new project was reportedly planned to coincide with the government’s Spring Statement next week, where No11 will be keen for positive talking points among what is expected to be a gloomy fiscal event.

“If the government really gets behind this scheme, we will build an iconic football stadium,” added Ratcliffe at the stadium launch.

Sir Norman Foster’s firm have been confirmed as architects for the stadium, which is expected to cost £2bn, while Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada insisted the stadium portion of the project – with private backing involved – could be completed within five years of putting spades in the ground.