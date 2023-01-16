Why Manchester United’s revival under Ten Hag feels more sustainable – and that’s good news for fans and the Glazers

Erik ten Hag has turned United’s early-season crisis into a Premier League title challenge – and improved the prospects of the club’s sale, too

Manchester United’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has been a story of decline on and off the field but it looked to have sunk to a nadir in August of last year.

A 4-0 thrashing at Brentford, who were playing in the third tier when Ferguson bowed out in 2013, left United bottom of the Premier League, new manager Erik ten Hag’s authority looking shot after two games, and top earner Cristiano Ronaldo cutting an increasingly gloomy figure.

United’s share price was stuck below $13 and former player-turned-broadcaster Gary Neville demanded the club’s American owners, the Glazer family, “get on a plane tomorrow”.

Five months on and the club have enjoyed a stunning revival which reached a new peak in Saturday’s 2-1 derby victory over champions Manchester City.

United are the most in-form team in the country, having won nine games in a row in all competitions, and are the only side to have beaten both of the Premier League’s top two, Arsenal and City.

Like Newcastle, they have taken advantage of Liverpool and Chelsea’s malaise to climb into the top four and are now being talked about as potential challengers for a first top-flight title since the last of Ferguson’s 13 almost a decade ago.

This isn’t the first time in the intervening years that United have threatened to become a force again, most notably under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

But while Mourinho finished second with the club in 2018, they were still 19 points adrift of City and they haven’t finished any closer to the eventual winners since.

Solskjaer’s spell, meanwhile, revived memories of the Fergie era but his seat-of-the-pants style never felt sustainable and its shortcomings, too, were exposed.

Ten Hag’s reign, by contrast, has been methodical, unyielding and rooted in sound principles governing tactical and selection decisions.

He has been allowed to shape the team, adding expensive signings in Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez who have proven to be money well spent while dropping captain Harry Maguire and freezing out the now-departed Ronaldo.

Perhaps the best endorsement of the former Ajax coach’s methods is the return to form of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, who both scored at the weekend.

United’s on-field resurgence has come despite renewed uncertainty off the pitch.

After 17 years of ownership, the second half of which has seen their popularity among supporters recede further, the Glazers indicated in November that they are ready to sell.

The Raine Group, which handled Chelsea’s sale last summer, has been appointed to identify potential investors and bids are expected to be made next month.

Stability and form have already made United look more appealing to buyers. More good results against Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Arsenal on Sunday would lift their stock higher still.

The share price hit $24 for the first time in four years earlier this month, more than double its sub-$11 value in July 2022.

If the victories keep coming, then, it could be win-win for fans who want the Glazers out and the owners, who stand to pocket several million dollars in profit on their £790m purchase.