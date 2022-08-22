Manchester United fans set to protest against Glazers before Liverpool match

Manchester United fans’ group The 1958 plan a protest against the Glazers before the Liverpool game

A Manchester United fans’ group is planning a protest against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, before tonight’s match with Liverpool.

The move comes amid heightened speculation that the Glazers could sell some or all of United, which they have held since 2005.

Supporters’ group The 1958 called on likeminded fans to join their March to Old Trafford ahead of this evening’s Premier League fixture.

The group said the protest was “in support of match-going and non match-going fans who have made the journey to show their discontent against this failing ownership.

“We urge anyone to please contact us for any future ideas or plans concerning match day actions so we can help to validate the feasibility and provide help, support and advice.

“We are all on the same side and it’s crucial the momentum and pressure is maintained above all else. This is a war not a battle, dig yourselves in and be prepared for the long haul.”

It comes after Apollo Global Management distanced itself from reports it had held talks with the Glazers about buying a minority stake.

United’s US owners have long been unpopular with supporters because they loaded debt into the club when acquiring it and have taken more than £1bn out of it.

The decline in the team’s fortunes over the last decade have only heightened discontent, which was exacerbated when the Glazers backed the failed European Super League breakaway.

Tonight, we make a statement.



If you are entering the ground we need to unite!



Stretford Upper & Stretford Lower.



J stand & K.



North stand & South.



Don’t just wait for TRA. Get involved and let’s hear all sides of OT support in unison.



Be loud, be United in one voice🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/Qql5eoeZrq — The 1958 (@The__1958) August 22, 2022

Interest in European football clubs is high, especially from US and private equity investors, as seen in this year’s takeovers of Chelsea and AC Milan.

Chelsea fetched $2.5bn and some football finance experts believe a full takeover of United could cost as much as $8bn, which would smash the record for a sports team.

United are seeking their first points of the season this evening, having lost their opening two Premier League games for the first time since 1992.