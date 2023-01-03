Ronaldo says ‘my work is done’ in Europe as he’s unveiled at Al-Nassr

Ronaldo has today been unveiled to adoring fans of his new club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has said his “work is done” in Europe as he was officially unveiled to Al-Nassr fans in Saudi Arabia this afternoon.

Fans gathered at Mrsool Park in Riyadh to see the famous Portuguese No7 presented to the club for the first time.

The forward, who joins the Saudi Arabian club after his fallout with Premier League club Manchester United, turned up to the stadium in a suit and flanked by officials from the club.

“Well so far I am feeling very good, I am proud to [have made] this big decision in my life,” he said.

“In Europe my work is done, I won everything, I played [for] the most important clubs and for me it’s a new challenge.”

Ronaldo unveiled to fans

“They [my family] are happy. When I take my decisions my family always support me, especially my kids and my wife as well,” he added.

“I am very happy, the welcome yesterday was amazing. We feel good here, the people are lovely with me and my family so I am really proud.”

The move is reportedly worth £200m per year.

Ronaldo’s team, Al-Nassr, are top of the Saudi Pro League, one point ahead of Al-Shabab in second place having played one extra game.

Like the Premier League, the season will finish at the end of May – the winner of the league will qualify for the AFC Champions League group stages.

“I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in USA and even in Portugal,” Ronaldo added. “They tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club to develop not only the football but other parts of this amazing country.”