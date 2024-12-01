United fans protest at Ratcliffe as Amorim enjoys lift-off

Manchester United fans protesting at ticket prices called out owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was the subject of protests at ticket price increases before Manchester United won their first Premier League game under new manager Ruben Amorim on Sunday.

Ratcliffe and fellow United owners the Glazer family were namechecked by supporters complaining at the removal of concessions for older and younger fans at Old Trafford.

On the pitch, forwards Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both scored twice in a 4-0 win over Everton that lifted the hosts to ninth in the table.

United are just four points off the Champions League places but Amorim preached caution ahead of a midweek trip to resurgent Arsenal.

“I will be judged about the place that we finish. I know that,” he said. “ But let’s focus just on the next game and look at the performance.”

Defeat left Everton 15th, just two points above the relegation zone, after six defeats in their first 13 league matches and added to pressure on manager Sean Dyche.

Chelsea go third with win over stalling Villa

Chelsea climbed to third with a 3-0 win, earned by goals from Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer, at home to Aston Villa.

Enzo Maresca’s team are level with second-placed Arsenal on points, goal difference and goals scored but behind them by virtue of the Gunners having more away goals in their meetings this season, to date only last month’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

“We are not ready to compete with Liverpool, Arsenal and [Manchester] City, for many reasons,” Maresca said.

“Just because we won today I’m not going to change my idea. But the good thing is we are improving and hopefully very soon we can be there.”

Villa have slipped to 12th in the Premier League and are winless in their last eight games in all competitions.

10-man Fulham hold on for point at Spurs

Fulham survived the late sending-off of Tom Cairney to claim a draw in a London derby at Tottenham Hotspur.

Brennan Johnson volleyed Spurs in front against the run of play for his 10th goal of the season but Cairney equalised midway through the second half before incurring a late red card.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said it was “too easy” to blame his side for not performing as they did in last week’s rampant win at Manchester City.

“It seems with this club that whatever we do well is then used as a millstone to bring us down at every other opportunity,” he added.