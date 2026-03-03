The ultimate guide to Silverstone hospitality for the British Grand Prix

Silverstone has released hospitality packages for the 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix following last year’s record-breaking weekend that attracted more than half a million fans and saw Lando Norris secure his long-awaited home victory at the circuit.

Organisers said the new packages would offer front-row access to the race weekend, along with premium dining and entertainment.

Experiences range from luxury lounges overlooking key corners to trackside festival-style terraces and heritage-focused clubs.

Prices start from £410 per person and rise to £1,002 for access to suites positioned above the starting grid.

Silverstone hospitality

Premium offerings include the Fusion Lounge and Starting Grid packages, which combine gourmet hospitality with exclusive vantage points.

Trackside options such as The Racing Green and Octane Terrace are centred on alfresco dining, live music and family-friendly attractions.

Heritage Club, Ignition Club, and Legends Club offer elevated views of historic sections of the circuit and immersive motorsport experiences.

At the Legends Club, positioned beside the renowned British Racing Drivers’ Club, overlooking the track, guests can enjoy an exquisite selection of seasonal British fare and complimentary bar service.

While at the Ignition Club, guests have panoramic views of six iconic corners as well as pit stop challenges, racing simulators, and insightful conversations with leading figures from the racing world.

The company has positioned the 2026 event as another landmark chapter in the British Grand Prix’s long history.

Hospitality packages were made available immediately after last year’s event as Silverstone aims to build on the momentum from its recent record attendance.

Silverstone Circuit Limited operates and promotes the venue as part of the BRDC Group of Companies.

Silverstone Circuit Limited

The circuit is recognised as the Home of British Motorsport. It hosts the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, the Silverstone Festival, and MotoGP, alongside several leading British championships.

It also serves as a year-round venue for corporate events through its International Conference and Exhibition Centre, known as the Wing, which is connected to a 197-bedroom Hilton hotel.

Recent developments include Escapade Silverstone, comprising 60 trackside residences, and the Silverstone Museum, as part of plans to establish a 365-day sport, business and leisure destination.