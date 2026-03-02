Formula 1: Middle East conflict hits teams’ Australian Grand Prix plans

Teams are scrambling to get staff to Melbourne for the F1 season opener

The start of the new Formula 1 season has been disrupted by the conflict in the Middle East, with hundreds of team personnel facing a rush to reach this week’s Australian Grand Prix.

Strikes and retaliatory attacks involving the US, Israel and Iran have grounded commercial flights across the region, forcing F1 teams to make last-minute changes to their travel arrangements for getting to Melbourne.

“You’re talking about teams, drivers, Formula 1 personnel,” said Travis Auld, chief executive of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

“I’m guessing there’d be close to a thousand people that would have already booked their flights and would be landing somewhere between today, tomorrow, Wednesday – they had to all be changed.

“A lot of people around the world are doing the same thing and so you’re competing obviously with that increase in demand, but they’ve been able to sort it out.

“The last 48 hours have required some reshuffling of flights. That is largely Formula 1’s responsibility. They take charge of the teams, drivers and all the personnel that are required here to make this event happen. There’s quite a number of them.

“My understanding is that’s all now been locked in, everyone will be here ready for the race and fans won’t notice any difference.”

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grands Prix in doubt

The first race of the 2026 season is expected to go ahead, as the cars were shipped from Bahrain after the final pre-season test there last month.

But there are concerns about the practicalities of racing in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, where the season’s fourth and fifth grands prix are due to take place next month.

An F1 spokesperson said: “Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan and not in the Middle East – those races are not for a number of weeks.

“As always, we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities.”