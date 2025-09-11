Boxpark to feature at British Grand Prix after Silverstone deal

Well-known London chain Boxpark will next year have a presence at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix after signing a deal with Silverstone.

Well-known London chain Boxpark will next year have a presence at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix after signing a deal with Silverstone.

The partnership, described as “landmark” by both parties, will see Boxpark “deliver a festival-style fan experience” at the race track, which attracts around 500,000 across the British Grand Prix week.

It builds on the chain’s first external offering at the Grand National in Aintree earlier this year.

Boxpark enjoys locations in Shoreditch, Wembley and Croydon, and is often seen as synonymous with watchalongs for major sporting events – the Wembley location often plays host to football players after victorious results at the English national stadium.

The group’s chief executive, Matt Snell, says the partnership proves that Boxpark is “not just a venue but a cultural experience that can travel anywhere”, adding that “Silverstone is an iconic stage, and together we will create a world-class F&B and entertainment destination for fans at the British Grand Prix.”

Boxpark growth

While the on-track Formula 1 racing is the main attraction at Silverstone, organisers of the British Grand Prix have in recent years looked to expand the experience for fans.

Music big-hitters Sam Fender and Raye performed at this year’s Grand Prix, while Blinded By Your Grace rapper Stormzy headlined in 2024.

And Boxpark will not be the first external brand to feature at Silverstone, with House 44 – named after Lewis Hamilton’s race number – having a presence at the British Grand Prix in association with Soho House.

Silverstone chief commercial officer Nick Read said “our goal has always been to create unforgettable experiences for our fans”, adding that “this partnership will bring a fresh, vibrant energy to our Inner Track Enclosure”.

Their event at the Grand National earlier this year included a pop-up structure as well as events at their London sites, something Boxpark says they’ll be replicating at Silverstone.