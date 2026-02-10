Why the Tory Party tried to persuade Karren Brady to run for London mayor

The Tories need a political heavyweight to come forward and run for mayor. We once tried but to no avail, writes Giles Kenningham

The next mayoral election for the capital is just over two years away. London deserves a host of big names to slug it out for arguably one of the best jobs in British politics. If a big ticket high profile individual with name recognition runs they could electrify the race. When I was in government we tried to persuade both Sebastian Coe and Karren Brady to run – there was even talk of trying to coax Nick Ferrari into throwing his hat into the ring but to no avail.

The Tories need a political heavyweight to come forward and arguably they need to do it now so they can have a decent amount of time to introduce themselves to the electorate. Reform has bet the house on Laila Cunningham as their candidate and she now has a window of time to capitalise on her early selection and leverage the considerable political momentum behind Reform.

In the US, mayors are big figures who are all powerful city bosses. The job isn’t a political stepping stone on a journey, it’s a final destination for many and that’s what it should be in London.

Given the widespread disaffection with the mainstream political parties and the perception amongst wide swathes of the population that the system isn’t delivering for them, a well-known independent blockbuster figure from the world of entertainment, sport or culture could cause a major political upset.

Ken Livingstone won back in 2000 as an independent. I wouldn’t bet against it again. With ongoing concerns about crime in the capital, a Labour party in turmoil and a mayor picking performative battles with Donald Trump, the right candidate could cause a political earthquake.

Biden’s sins

While US politics are dominated by the Trump show, I was struck during a visit to Washington last week by the ongoing fallout and recriminations from President Biden’s tenure. Original Sin, the book which laid bare the cover-up over his failing mental faculties, has severely hurt the Democrat’s standing. Numerous people I spoke to mentioned the sense of betrayal they still felt at being duped. That alongside the fact there’s no obvious political figure to coalesce around suggests it’s a long road back for the Democrats to get the keys back to the White House.

The rise of Manchester

Manchester is booming. Its skyline hits you the moment you arrive. Mumbai is said to have the highest number of cranes of any city in the world, but Manchester can’t be too far behind. What’s really caught my attention, though, is the strategic investment the city is making in culture and creativity. From Co-op Live – now the UK’s largest entertainment arena and host of the 2026 and 2027 BRIT Awards – to the Bollywood-inspired Come Fall in Love musical at the Manchester Opera House, which caused a frenzy last year, the city is firmly on the cultural map. And the impact goes far deeper than showbiz and ticket sales. For years, young people across the city have felt they had to move to London to build careers in media and the creative arts. Increasingly, that’s no longer the case – and that is a very good thing for Manchester.

Quote of the week:

“People say you’re just an athlete, like stick to your job, shut up about politics but politics affects us all” Amber Glenn, US national figure skating champion

A recommendation

I’ve only recently discovered the excellent Bloomberg podcast, The Mishal Husain Show, after seeing her interview the High Commissioner of India to the UK at the Royal Society of Arts. That exchange was under Chatham House rules, but her recent episode with David Miliband certainly wasn’t. He was measured on Labour’s challenges, yet unequivocal in his view that the Prime Minister was wrong to block Andy Burnham’s bid to return to Parliament. Other standout guests have included Richard Moore, former head of MI6, Salman Rushdie and Mark Carney. In a crowded podcast market, Husain’s rigour – and her ability to land the most in-demand figures – suggests her show has a much longer future than many in the same space.

Giles Kenningham is founder of Trafalgar Strategy and formerly head of press at No 10