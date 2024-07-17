Pitch’s Adidas Academy is driving more women into golf

Pitch’s Adidas Academy, founded by Jess Ormrod, is offering beginners lessons tailored to female golfers

Pitch’s Adidas Academy, led by Jess Ormrod, offers an inclusive space, breaking stereotypes and opening networking doors for female golfers

Golf has long been seen as a sport dominated by men. And despite progress, female participation in golf remains low.

England Golf, which is the governing body for amateur golf in the country, has found women make up less than 15 per cent of golfers.

However the number of women in affiliated memberships is rising, thanks to initiatives like Pitch‘s Adidas Academy in the City.

Jess Ormrod, who runs Pitch’s Adidas Academy, knows all too well the barriers women face in entering the sport.

“Golf never felt accessible to me,” she says. “It was something my previous partners would do with their friends, often excluding me.”

This exclusion inspired her to create a space where women could comfortably and confidently take their first steps into golf.

Ormrod’s journey began four years ago when she started Pitch and discovered the inclusive potential of golf.

Motivated to make the sport more welcoming, she partnered with Adidas to launch the Academy. In its first year, the programme saw 100 women participating, and it’s growing rapidly.

So, why should more women take up golf?

The benefits extend far beyond the sport itself.

“Spending time outdoors, focusing on the game, and practicing can significantly reduce stress and improve mental health,” says Ormrod.

Physically, golf is demanding, involving extensive walking and engaging various muscle groups. And socially, golf is excellent for networking.

“Our events encourage women to meet and play together, enhancing the social experience,” Ormrod adds.

Golf also builds confidence and self-esteem. The satisfaction of hitting a successful shot encourages continued participation, and supportive environments where women cheer each other on.

Going off-course

The Academy at Pitch isn’t just about playing golf; it’s about creating an inclusive setting.

Privacy in bays reduces self-consciousness, and a strict policy against negative interactions fosters respect.

Facilities cater to women with children, and efforts are made to ensure equal representation.

“Our menus and facilities are designed to be inclusive, offering diverse food options and amenities like baby-changing facilities,” says Ormrod.

The professional benefits of golf are substantial too.

Lauren Spray, the women and girls manager for England Golf, highlights the networking potential.

She says: “I would always encourage more women to get out onto the golf course and continue their networking.

“The beauty with golf is that you can be interactive with your group and get to know people whilst playing.”

Green dream

Golf teaches focus, patience, and self-discipline too; skills that are valuable in leadership roles.

Corporate golf events also offer prime networking opportunities, facilitating career advancement.

“Learning golf enables women to participate in these events, building professional relationships,” Spray added.

Research from England Golf highlights that women are increasingly holding board or management positions at clubs, currently averaging 22 per cent, with a goal to increase this to 30 per cent under the Women in Golf charter.

To transform golf’s landscape, more women need to be included as grassroots players and in leadership positions.

Ormrod’s vision for the Academy is clear: “The sole purpose of the Academy is to increase women’s participation in golf.

“By providing a welcoming and supportive environment, we aim to make golf more accessible and enjoyable for women.”

First swing

England Golf is also making it easier for beginners to find local activities through their new Get into Golf initiative.

Over 60 affiliated facilities offer different experiences attractive to women learning the game.

Spray emphasises the importance of making golf accessible and supportive, encouraging women to step outside their comfort zones.

Initiatives like the Adidas Academy are driving this change, breaking down barriers, and challenging stereotypes.

With flexible options for professionals to incorporate golf into their routines, balancing work and play has never been easier.

So, if you’re a woman looking to break into golf, now’s the time.

As Spray puts it: “Be brave! Sometimes it’s more about having the confidence to get outside your comfort zone.”

So, with a supportive community and the benefits golf offers, there’s every reason to take that first swing.

Find Pitch City at 62 Bishopsgate, EC2N 4AW. Visit pitchgolf.london and englandgolf.org