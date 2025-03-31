 |  Updated: 

Elevate your experience: Premium hospitality at Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé – one of the most iconic music artists of all time – will make a sensational return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June 2025. The 35-time Grammy Award winner has announced six shows in N17 this June as part of her Cowboy Carter World Tour.

Beyoncé last performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2023 during a spectacular five-night show as part of her Renaissance World Tour – the only venue to host five nights during the tour

Elevate your concert experience

Elevate your concert experience with unmatched hospitality in one of our selection of Premium packages.

Experience a truly unique space in The Tunnel Club, with an all-inclusive food and drinks package and a post-show party to keep the energy alive. Or, indulge in luxury in The H Club, where you can relax in style and enjoy top-tier service.

Premium Hospitality packages provide you with the best seats in the house, pre and post-show access and elevated food and drink options – so don’t miss out and book an experience like no other today.

Explore all of our packages here

